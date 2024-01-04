5 offensive coordinators Chiefs need to hire to replace Matt Nagy in 2024
The Chiefs should already be looking ahead, just a tad.
By Ryan Heckman
Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are in the postseason with one week remaining in the regular season, there are plenty of reasons to be concerned about this team.
Patrick Mahomes can only do so much.
This team has seen its share of offensive woes each week, and fans have grown tired and frustrated over it all. Whether you want to blame the receivers, or lack thereof, or lackluster offensive line play at times, penalties, or anything else for that matter, there is one common denominator: offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.
Regardless of whether this season ends in a Super Bowl or a first round exit, the Chiefs need to fire Nagy and hire a capable replacement. Here are a few names Chiefs fans can expect to see interest in.
1. Brian Angelichio, Tight Ends Coach/Passing Game Coordinator, Minnesota Vikings
With the Minnesota Vikings essentially treading water since the injury to Kirk Cousins, they have still somehow managed to find themselves at no. 6 in the league in passing. Whether it's been Joshua Dobbs, Jaren Hall or Nick Mullens, Minnesota's offense continues to sling it.
Now, that has also resulted in a lot of missed opportunities and turnovers. But, schematically, the Vikings' passing game looks phenomenal thanks to head coach Kevin O'Connell. And, with O'Connell coming from Sean McVay's coaching tree, this is certainly a guy you want to look at plucking from.
Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio should be in consideration for an offensive coordinator gig, especially considering all of the adversity he's faced this season. Let's not forget the injury to Justin Jefferson. He's drawn up an admirable game plan in spite of missing some key pieces, including Cousins, who was on pace to finish top-3 in passing yards and passing touchdowns this year.