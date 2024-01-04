5 offensive coordinators Chiefs need to hire to replace Matt Nagy in 2024
The Chiefs should already be looking ahead, just a tad.
By Ryan Heckman
2. Kellen Moore, Offensive Coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers
The 2023 Los Angeles Chargers were an utter disaster. Head coach Brandon Staley was deservingly fired, and I wouldn't have blamed them if they had let go of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as well. But, that would have been a decision based on the fact that this organization is likely to completely reset during the offseason.
Moore, meanwhile, is still a very capable offensive mind and should not be blamed for what happened over the course of this last season. A former NFL quarterback, Moore understands the position better than most, which is something he has an edge over Nagy with. To be frank, everyone on this list has an edge over Nagy, though.
Moore was previously with the Dallas Cowboys before joining Staley's staff and had the Cowboys offense rolling with Dak Prescott playing some of the best football of his career. His history of success should be given more attention than what happened in Los Angeles recently. The injuries to wide receivers, inconsistent line play and being hampered by a incapable head coach is not at the fault of Moore.
This would be a great hire for the Chiefs.