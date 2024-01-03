4 Chiefs players and coaches on the hot seat in Week 18
By Ryan Heckman
The Kansas City Chiefs sit in unfamiliar territory. On one hand, they have secured a playoff berth for their eighth season in a row.
But, on the other hand, they shouldn't feel great about how it's happened. This is a team that has gona 4-5 in their last nine games and are inching into the playoffs when they would rather be firing on all cylinders prior to the Wildcard Round.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes can only do so much. Is he still the best quarterback in football? I wouldn't say it's going out on a limb to say that. I firmly believe he is still the best in the game. But, he needs a lot of help.
Starting in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers and their final tune-up before the postseason, these four Chiefs need to perform at a higher level.
1. Wanya Morris, OT
After veteran Donovan Smith went down a few weeks ago, rookie third-round pick Wanya Morris took over at left tackle. Depending on who you ask, his performance in place of Smith has had mixed reviews.
All in all, though, he has certainly had his fair share of negative moments, especially in pass blocking. Oddly enough, Pro Football Focus would tell you he's been an average pass blocker and much worse in the run game. However, many of the fans out there will tell you they see things differently.
Regardless, Morris has looked like a rookie. That's the bottom line. He is going to have to perform much better in Week 18 if he's going to earn a spot on this line, permanently.