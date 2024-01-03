4 Chiefs players and coaches on the hot seat in Week 18
By Ryan Heckman
3. Matt Nagy, Offensive Coordinator
It doesn't take a genius to figure out the most frustrating aspect of this year's Chiefs offense. Obviously, we just talked about Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the pains coming from that wide receiver room. But, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy deserves the bulk of the blame.
The Chiefs' passing game is down over 40 yards per game from where it was a year ago, and they essentially have the same personnel, plus the addition of rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice. Somehow, Patrick Mahomes still has the Chiefs sitting as the NFL's no. 5 passing attack through Week 17, believe it or not.
Yet, Kansas City still isn't scoring like they're used to. It's been the same story all season long: horrific play-calling in the red zone, misalignments by wide receivers, penalties on the offensive line ... it's been utter confusion and catastrophe all around Mahomes.
In the end, who is to blame? If there is so much going wrong on one side of the ball, it's about time we realize who is really at fault. Nagy is on the hottest of seats going into Week 18, and I would bet that if he falls on his face, that Andy Reid is going to take over play-calling in the postseason.
Heck, Mahomes could probably call the entire game himself.