4 Chiefs players and coaches on the hot seat in Week 18
By Ryan Heckman
4. Travis Kelce, TE
It is odd having to put Travis Kelce's name on a list like this, but the fact of the matter is, he has been a non-factor for three weeks in a row now. If the Chiefs are going to make any noise in the postseason, they need to get their best offensive weapon going.
Over his last three games, Kelce has caught 13 passes for just 88 yards with zero touchdowns and only three of those receptions going for first downs. This is extremely un-Kelce like. Typically, Kelce is good for multiple first down catches per game. For example, in his previous two games, Kelce totaled nine receptions for a first down.
To have just three in three games is unheard of for a guy of his caliber. The Chiefs may have something in Rashee Rice and can run it well with Isiah Pacheco, but Kelce is the added dimension that needs to get going for this offense to put up Chiefs-like point totals.
It is now or never for the league's best tight end to start putting on monster performances. And, it's on Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to get him more designed touches. Forget Nagy, we know who has the final say.