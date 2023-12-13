6 Chiefs players who don't deserve to be on the roster anymore
This Chiefs team has some serious problems.
By Ryan Heckman
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost two in a row and three of their last four. At 8-5, these are not the same Chiefs fans are used to seeing.
Who knows, they might get it together and go on another Super Bowl run thanks to Patrick Mahomes and that mostly-stellar defense. But, for now, it's worth looking ahead.
There are some key players who have played poorly enough to where they don't warrant being on this roster anymore. Now, can the Chiefs realistically part with them all? Probably not. But, these guys are causing issues.
1. Donovan Smith, T
Say what you want about the wide receiving core being bad (and they certainly have been) but the offensive line isn't doing Patrick Mahomes any favors, at least on the outside. Donovan Smith was seen as a perfect fit for the Chiefs as a historically-good pass blocker. But, this season, he's been just plain bad. It seems he's fallen off.
Smith has allowed a whopping 42 pressures this season. He's given up two sacks and seven hits on Mahomes while also being flagged for nine penalties. His play, thus far, has Chiefs fans wondering what the heck happened. During his time with Tampa Bay, he protected Tom Brady very well. He was one of the best pass-blocking tackles in the game. How has he fallen this far, this quick?
It might just be that time for Smith. Age could be catching up to him, and next year, the Chiefs need to go a different direction.