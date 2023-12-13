6 Chiefs players who don't deserve to be on the roster anymore
This Chiefs team has some serious problems.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Derrick Nnadi, DL
Speaking of weak links on a great defense, defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi is another one. The Chiefs' pass defense has been phenomenal this year. But, their run defense on the other hand? Not quite so stellar.
Currently Kansas City is giving up 114.9 yards per game on the ground, which is in the bottom half of the league. Nnadi is by far and away the worst run defender up front, and Pro Football Focus would agree, giving him a measly grade of just 35.8 in this department.
For a guy who has played the second-most snaps out of any interior lineman on the team, the Chiefs should be getting higher production. Chris Jones is the only interior lineman that's offering Kansas City a well-rounded performance, thus far on the year. Nnadi is in his sixth season with the team and his play has diminished each of the last three years, respectively. It is time to cut ties once free agency hits next spring.