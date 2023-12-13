6 Chiefs players who don't deserve to be on the roster anymore
This Chiefs team has some serious problems.
By Ryan Heckman
4. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR
This one should be self-explanatory. The wide receiving core has been atrocious, as a whole, this season. The Chiefs are desperately searching for a guy to step up and step into a WR1 role, and thus far it seems like rookie Rashee Rice is doing his best, but the Chiefs still refuse to expand his route tree beyond mostly short yardage types.
Marques Valdes-Scantling was supposed to be the Chiefs' long ball expert. His straight-line speed is top-notch, but the Chiefs allowed Tyreek Hill to be dealt away and went with a Dollar Tree version instead.
In fact, calling Valdes-Scantling a Dollar Tree version of Tyreek Hill might even be too generous. The way he's played, you could find his talent being given away at the Salvation Army outlet. He's dropped multiple wide-open would-be touchdowns this year, causing the outcome of games to be severely different in the end.
Next year, Valdes-Scantling is set to hit the cap with $14 million. But, Kansas City can save $12 million by cutting him. If the Chiefs are even thinking of doing something differently, someone should make their way right up to Veach's office and knock some sense into him. Valdes-Scantling has been a horrific mistake of a signing, and Kansas City needs to completely revamp this position in 2024.