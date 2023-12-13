6 Chiefs players who don't deserve to be on the roster anymore
This Chiefs team has some serious problems.
By Ryan Heckman
5. Jawaan Taylor, T
There might not be a more overrated offensive lineman in football than tackle Jawaan Taylor. When Kansas City signed him to a 4-year, $80 million deal this past offseason, I can guarantee you that 31 other teams silently raised an eyebrow in disbelief.
Sure, Taylor has been a good tackle. But, he has not been an elite one by any stretch of the imagination. This year, Taylor has doomed the Chiefs more often than not by making it tougher and tougher on Mahomes drive-in and drive-out.
How is this for a shocking stat? This season, Taylor has been called for 17 penalties (yes, mostly false starts). That is good for well over one per game, on average. He had a nice, three-game stretch where he was penalty-free in the middle of the year. But, other than that, he's good for at least one per game.
The Chiefs obviously cannot get out of this contract and have no choice other than to hope he starts figuring things out. Kansas City needs Taylor to perform at a high level if they are going to make any noise in the postseason. They already have a disadvantage because of their wide receiver room. Taylor is only making things harder for them.