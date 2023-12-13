6 Chiefs players who don't deserve to be on the roster anymore
This Chiefs team has some serious problems.
By Ryan Heckman
6. Kadarius Toney, WR
Going back to the Valdes-Scantling conversation, wide receiver Kadarius Toney can join him on his way out the door during the offseason. And no, this isn't just because of the controversial penalty called at the end of the Chiefs/Bills game this last week. Although, to be fair, Toney was a good 12 inches past the line of scrimmage, so that's on him at the end of the day.
For all of the hype coming out of college, Toney clearly didn't mesh well with the New York Giants organization. After the Chiefs made a trade for him last year, people thought this was an organization that could get the true potential squeezed out of him that New York couldn't.
Those folks were dead wrong. This year, Toney has been used somewhat sparingly and is clearly not fully trusted by this coaching staff. He has been targeted 33 times on the season and has been credited with three dropped passes, via Pro Football Focus.
His passer rating when targeted is just 83.4, proving that he is unable to do much of merit when he does have the ball in his hands. He's a far cry from who the Chiefs thought they were getting in that trade.