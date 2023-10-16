3 reasons the Chiefs need to bring back Frank Clark
By Ryan Heckman
After dropping their season opener, the Kansas City Chiefs have quietly won five in a row and sit atop the AFC West at 5-1.
The reigning MVP, Patrick Mahomes, has yet to truly look like himself this season aside from a thumping he gave to the lowly Chicago Bears' defense. Yet, the Chiefs are still priming for another title run.
Recently, the Denver Broncos released a former Chief in pass rusher Frank Clark. Denver looks to be getting ready to totally strip things down, having also parted with Randy Gregory recently. Now free to sign where he chooses, why wouldn't Clark come back to the Chiefs?
It makes perfect sense. It's too obvious. Why should Clark come back to Kansas City?
1. Familiarity, and of course another Super Bowl run
This Chiefs defense has been run by Steve Spagnuolo for five years running, and Clark knows Spags well. He knows the defense well. This would be the definition of a plug-and-play type of move for the Chiefs.
Why would Clark choose anywhere else to play? He has a shot at another Super Bowl, which he won last year with Kansas City, and is coming into a scheme that he already knows. If Clark signed with the Chiefs, he could suit up immediately without missing a beat. That seems like a total no-brainer if I'm him.
The scary part is, Kansas City hasn't even been playing their best football. Clark would come along for the ride, en route to the Chiefs righting the ship and going from a quiet 5-1 record to another dominant Super Bowl run.