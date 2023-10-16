3 reasons the Chiefs need to bring back Frank Clark
By Ryan Heckman
2. Offense has not been up to par
So far, the Chiefs have mostly depended upon their defense to not just win games, but stay in them. Outside of their 41-point output against the Bears, Kansas City's offense is averaging just 21.2 points per game. If that number was for the season, the Chiefs would rank 22nd in the league.
That is not quite Chiefs-like. It isn't what Chiefs fans have come to expect out of a group featuring the league's best quarterback and tight end, not to mention the mind of Andy Reid.
Now, to give the Chiefs a bit of credit, they are fifth in yards per game. They have just had a tough time scoring touchdowns through six weeks. Surely, though, this Kansas City offense will get rolling. It is only a matter of time. But until then, the defense is where Kansas City is earning those victories.
Adding another pass rusher to the mix would only further the Chiefs' chances of pushing toward another title, and hopefully by playoff time, Mahomes and company has this train going full steam ahead.