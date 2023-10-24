Kevin Byard trade to Eagles is a dream come true for his family
Kevin Byard gets to play for his family's favorite team.
The Philadelphia Eagles are typically one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL when it comes to building the roster. General manager Howie Roseman is pretty much every football fan's favorite GM because through him, you can truly live vicariously. Roseman has never seen a trade opportunity he didn't like. He seemingly never passes up on opportunities to upgrade his team.
If you ever played franchise mode on Madden video games, you probably approached building your team much the same way Howie Roseman builds the Eagles. In fact, it almost feels like he's breaking the rules at times with the types of bargains he gets in trades, including his most recent deal which brought All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the City of Brotherly Love in exchange for a 5th-round pick, 6th-round pick, and safety Terrell Edmunds.
The Eagles and Titans came together on another trade while a deal they made in 2022 (the AJ Brown trade) is working out exceptionally well for Philadelphia already.
This trade was pretty unique, however. Kevin Byard has been an All-Pro safety for the Tennessee Titans, and I think you can safely say he's been one of the most underrated players in the NFL over the last handful of years, even with that All-Pro distinction. He's got 27 career interceptions, and only twice in his career has he failed to pick off multiple passes in a season.
His first interception in 2023 will now be as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, not the Tennessee Titans, and this trade might be one of the most interesting in the NFL before the October 31 trade deadline. Not only is Kevin Byard a huge upgrade for the Eagles' secondary, but this trade might be one of the biggest upgrades for a player's family that you will see.
Kevin Byard's family are lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fans.
He said in this clip that his own family wore Eagles jerseys to their family section when the Titans played against the Eagles back in 2018 in Tennessee. That's a bold move right there. Your own flesh and blood is playing for the Titans, but you're still bleeding green. You've got to love fandom in the NFL, right?
Now, all of Byard's family can rejoice, because the prodigal son has returned home. Byard is back to his birthplace of Philadelphia where he lived until he was 14 (where he moved to Georgia).
Not only does Byard get to return to Philadelphia, but he's also now got the chance to go and win a championship. The Eagles have the best record in the NFC right now and obviously just went to the Super Bowl last season. They are poised to make another deep run in the playoffs and recency bias would tell us that Philly is clearly the best team in the NFC right now after their dominant win over the Dolphins in Week 7.
Now, their roster gets even stronger. Kevin Byard brings another important veteran presence and a player who can change the game with his ball-hawking skills.