Kliff Kingsbury gets bittersweet revenge as Jayden Daniels makes NFL history
You can't hold grudges for too long in the NFL, but for Kliff Kingsbury to come into Arizona and see his Washington Commanders offense whoop up on the Cardinals to the tune of 42 points? It had to feel pretty good.
Kingsbury, the offensive coordinator for the Commanders, has done an outstanding job so far this season with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league since Week 1. Daniels has only played four games in the NFL, but he's already won over the hearts of Commanders fans and he's also already made some NFL history...
Jayden Daniels makes history in Commanders Week 4 win
Not only is Jayden Daniels's completion percentage of 82.1 percent so far this season the best mark in a four-game stretch for a rookie, but it's the best through the first four games of a season for any quarterback of any level of experience.
Look at that stat with Tom Brady now in second place. That 2007 Patriots offense is one of the best in league history.
This is astounding efficiency from Jayden Daniels, but it's also great game-planning and coaching from Kliff Kingsbury, who was unceremoniously fired by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2023 offseason. Kingsbury had signed a six-year extension in the 2022 offseason, so he's still being paid by the Arizona Cardinals to this day.
Again, it had to feel good for his team to come in and put up 449 total yards of offense with 29 first downs and a 9-of-12 third-down conversion rate. It was basically an offensive masterclass, and Kingsbury was able to do it with an offense that was just recently called a nice college offense by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.
That comment seemed to ignite a fire in the Commanders and it's a fire that won't easily be going out. The Commanders' offense is playing fast, efficient, explosive, and they are showing no signs of slowing down. Early in the season, it looked like Kingsbury was definitely simplifying his calls in order to "protect" Daniels, and if that was the case, it's worked out just fine. Daniels is making great decisions with the ball as both a passer and a runner.
Daniels is on pace not only for a Rookie of the Year level campaign but borderline NFL MVP numbers. He's got five total touchdowns over the last two weeks and only six incomplete passes.
Again, it's not bad for a "nice college offense".