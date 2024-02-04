Kliff Kingsbury has spurned yet another football program
Dan Quinn and Washington are motivated to hire Kingsbury and the two sides are talking about the opening in D.C. Kingsbury likes that he can draft a quarterback and tutor him like he has Patrick Mahomes, Johnny Manziel and most recently Caleb WIlliams.
Offensive guru Kliff Kingsbury, who has had success with quarterbacks such as two-time Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes and past Heisman Trophy winners Caleb Williams and Johnny Manziel while in the collegiate ranks, has withdrawn his name from the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator position.
Kingsbury and his agent have confirmed that there were some contractual hang-ups with Las Vegas and that they are actively looking elsewhere..
Kingsbury, who spent last season as quarterback coach under Lincoln Riley in Southern California, is now viewed as the leader in the clubhouse to take the offensive coordinator job under Dan Quinn in Washington, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Commanders interviewed Kingsbury in the past and left very impressed with him. When the deal with Vegas went bust, they came in and entered the picture in a very strong way.
This is a tremendous loss for the Raiders who was expected to rejuvenate an offense that could not score. The Raiders benched free agent acquisition Jimmy Garoppolo and fired former head coach Josh McDaniels midseason. The Raiders finished strong under Pierce, however, and mustered up a very pedestrian 8-9 record to end the season.
The former Texas Tech head coach was projected to be the catalyst in new head coach Antonio Pierce's offense that Pierce wanted to score "a minimum of 24 points per game." While the head man in Arizona, Kingsbury's offense averaged a respectable 23.6 points per game.
Kingsbury would be better off in Washington, where he can draft and mold a quarterback to his specifications and he would not be in the AFC West where he would have to face Andy Reid, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton twice every season. That could be pro football's version of Murderers' Row.
The Commanders hold the second pick in this season's NFL Draft and are expected to draft a franchise quarterback. There could be a reunion with Williams, or possibly a Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels in their future.
This is a fluid situation and will be monitored and reported by NFL Spin Zone as the story evolves.