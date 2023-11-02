Las Vegas Raiders 5 Best options to replace Josh McDaniels
It's only week nine, but the Las Vegas Raiders already cleaned house. Instead of hiring a GM to find their next head coach, Mark Davis should hire the head coach and the search starts now. Luckily NFL Spin Zone has a short list.
4. Jim Caldwell
Underrated is the first word that comes to mind when thinking about Jim Caldwell. If the Raiders want a coach who can potentially win a Super Bowl, they need to look no further than Jim Caldwell. Considering the state of the franchise, going from the controversial firing of Jon Gruden to the big-name hire of Josh McDaniels, a quiet hiring makes sense. For starters, Caldwell is an offensive guy, and there’s no doubt the team will draft a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. They’ll need a patient head coach with experience getting the best out of his quarterbacks, and Caldwell has done just that.
Caldwell’s resume speaks for itself. Over his seven seasons as a head coach with the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions, Caldwell has amassed a record of 62-50, giving him a winning percentage of .554. It’s crazy he hasn’t gotten another head coaching job.
During his time with the Indianapolis Colts, he led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2009 and had a winning record in three out of four seasons. His success continued with the Detroit Lions, where he had only one losing season out of four and guided the team to two playoff appearances.
One of Caldwell’s most impressive accomplishments was his work with quarterback Matthew Stafford. Under Caldwell’s guidance, Stafford threw for over 4,000 yards in each of their four seasons together, including a career-high 5,038 yards in 2011. Caldwell was able to harness Stafford’s arm talent and help him cut down on interceptions, which was a major issue earlier in his career. This hiring would make perfect sense.