Las Vegas Raiders 5 Best options to replace Josh McDaniels
It's only week nine, but the Las Vegas Raiders already cleaned house. Instead of hiring a GM to find their next head coach, Mark Davis should hire the head coach and the search starts now. Luckily NFL Spin Zone has a short list.
3. David Shaw
The name may not ring a bell for most fans who haven't been following college football. However, for years, Shaw's name has been making rounds when it comes to NFL head coaching consideration. He hasn't coached since being let go by Stanford, following a fantastic run with the program.
Over his tenure, Shaw has produced numerous NFL players, showcasing his ability to develop talent that translates to the professional level. Shaw’s quiet demeanor may not make headlines, but his coaching record speaks volumes about his ability to lead a team to success. With a career coaching record of 96-54 (.640) in the NCAA and a 5-3 (.625) record in bowl games, Shaw has proven that he knows how to win. His knowledge of the game, combined with his NFL experience and ability to develop talent, makes him ideal for any team.
He won't be the splash hire of Jon Gruden or the retread offensive coordinator getting his second stint. Shaw is a guy who quietly earned a shot to return to the NFL, not as an assistant but as a head coach. At 51 years old, he can be the long-term answer for a team desperate to establish a winning culture.