Las Vegas Raiders 5 Best options to replace Josh McDaniels
It's only week nine, but the Las Vegas Raiders already cleaned house. Instead of hiring a GM to find their next head coach, Mark Davis should hire the head coach and the search starts now. Luckily NFL Spin Zone has a short list.
2 Jim Harbaugh
A scandal may pave the way for Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL. Waiting on the other end should be Raiders owner Mark Davis. Don't dismiss the idea of Harbaugh coming back to the NFL. Also, do not compare Harbaugh to Urban Meyer; the former has actually been successful.
Harbaugh excels at one thing: turning franchises around. Look no further than his NFL tenure with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014. Harbaugh led the team to a 44-19-1 record, three consecutive NFC Championship Games, and a Super Bowl appearance. He left the NFL and found success in college once again by transforming the University of Michigan into national title contenders. No, they haven't won a title yet, but the Wolverines' relevance is predicated on realistic expectations instead of hope and shame. Harbaugh is known for his hard-nosed approach, and it works to get the best out of his players.
The only reason Harbaugh isn't in the NFL is because of a disagreement with the front office. Given how desperate the Raiders are, the former 49ers head coach will have control to hire his GM.