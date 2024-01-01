Latest Chicago Bears mock draft has them trading No. 1 overall pick
Should the Chicago Bears trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
In the latest mock draft for the Chicago Bears, they make the bold move to stick with Justin Fields and trade out of the No. 1 overall pick. I personally think this is a bad idea, but I do think the momentum is building for the Bears to stick with Fields. We're in year three of Fields in the NFL, and there really isn't any confirmation that he's a franchise QB.
Bears fans might be biased in saying that he is a franchise player, but he's inconsistent and still pedestrian as a passer. If he hasn't put it together in year three, will he ever? I don't think so, but the Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as that pick is probably going to be used for generational QB prospect Caleb Williams.
Could the Bears trade the top pick and build around Fields?
3rd Overall Pick - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
The Chicago Bears will make a huge trade with the New England Patriots and drop down two picks. They accept the trade and are still able to land someone who I am sure they have at the top of their draft board in Marvin Harrison Jr, the best WR prospect in years, perhaps. This would give the Bears the best WR duo in the NFL with DJ Moore.
And if Justin Fields cannot make it work with these two, he is not the guy. Fields is going to be given a ton of help if the Bears stick with him, and there will be no more excuses for the QB.
10th Overall Pick - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Chicago Bears defense has had a late-season resurgence, and it seems to be largely due to trading for Montez Sweat at the 2023 NFL trade deadline. Well, the Bears continue to build up their pass rush and draft one of the best defensive players in the 2024 NFL Draft in Chop Robinson. Also, Chop is a cool name.