Latest NFL Power Rankings see 49ers rise, Eagles fall big time
The latest week of NFL Power Rankings is here!
The 2023 NFL Season has given us some amazing matchups this year. The playoff picture continues to take shape and divisional battles become more heated.
Thus far, there hasn’t really been much of an upset in the NFL during Week 13. All of the teams that seemed to be favored, for the most part, won on Sunday. We’ve still got a couple of games left, though, as the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs have yet to kick off as I type these words.
And we’ve stull got Monday Night Football, too. The NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape, and the Carolina Panthers have mathematically been eliminated from playoff contention. I don’t think the New England Patriots have yet been mathematically eliminated, but they’re surely not making the postseason.
Anyway, let’s get into NFL Power Rankings as Week 13 closes out.
Fresh NFL Power Rankings sees Patriots and Panthers bottom out once again
32. Carolina Panthers (1-11)
The worst record in the NFL belongs to the Carolina Panthers, who lost again in Week 13 and have now lost five games in a row. Nothing is working, but the team did show some fight in the first game after Frank Reich’s firing. This team needs a serious makeover going into 2024.
31. New England Patriots (2-10)
I mean, this is just bad. Bill Belichick should have been fired weeks ago for the monstrosity of a team and coaching staff he assembled, but I don’t think we’ll see any major changes made until the end of the 2023 NFL Season. I’d expect there to be wholesale changes.
30. Washington Commanders (4-9)
The Washington Commanders have lost four games in a row and are learning the hard way with head coach Ron Rivera. He was the wrong hire from the beginning and is a below-average head coach. Tyreek Hill went off against this bad Commanders’ defense in Week 13.
29. New York Jets (4-8)
Lol. Sean Payton’s USA Today comments about the New York Jets don’t look as bad now, do they? Aaron Rodgers has to have already ruled out coming back in 2023, since this team is going nowhere, fast.