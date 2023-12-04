Latest NFL Power Rankings see 49ers rise, Eagles fall big time
The latest week of NFL Power Rankings is here!
28. Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
I’m going to say that the better team between the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers won in Week 13. The Steelers are extremely overrated and are nowhere near as good as their record, and I think the Cardinals are the opposite with Kyler Murray back in the lineup.
27. Tennessee Titans (4-8)
The Tennessee Titans lost in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts that would have put these teams just one game apart from each other. I don’t know where the Titans go from here, since they seemed to want to try to make it work with this core of players one more time in 2023. The team is mixed with young, developing players and veterans that probably need dumped next offseason.
26. Chicago Bears (4-8)
A nice win keeps the Chicago Bears not quite circling the drain in 2023. Justin Fields might not be with the team as the starter in 2024, but the team is clearly still playing hard and have put some nice football on tape in recent weeks.
25. New Orleans Saints (5-7)
What are we doing here? This team dumped over $100 million into signing Derek Carr and have nothing to show for it. Carr has been awful for the Saints and the team is eventually going to have to deal with pushing their cap space down into further years. They’re again projected to be over the cap this coming offseason and have virtually no positive long-term outlook here.