NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Latest NFL Power Rankings see 49ers rise, Eagles fall big time

The latest week of NFL Power Rankings is here!

By Lou Scataglia

San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles / Tim Nwachukwu/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 8
Next

24. New York Giants (4-8)

This is still a bad team even with them winning two games in a row.  The team needs to figure out their QB situation for the long-term and have serious questions along their offensive line.  I think this team has to come away with a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft at some point.

23. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

No one is taking the Las Vegas Raiders seriously.  They’re a flawed football team with an interim head coach and a rookie QB taking the snaps.  Having an interim HC and a rookie QB at the same time means something went seriously wrong.  

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be the most uninteresting team in the NFL.  Sure, they are still hanging around in the NFC South race, but the team has a middling QB in Baker Mayfield and no real long-term structure in place.  They also just barely escaped the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

21. Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)

Is it possible to have a horrible win?  Well, the Los Angeles Chargers won 6-0 in Week 13 against the New England Patriots.  The Chargers have a fine quarterback, but a pretty bad everything else.  Them being 5-7 with Justin Herbert is pretty inexcusable.

Home/NFL Power Rankings