Latest NFL Power Rankings see 49ers rise, Eagles fall big time
The latest week of NFL Power Rankings is here!
24. New York Giants (4-8)
This is still a bad team even with them winning two games in a row. The team needs to figure out their QB situation for the long-term and have serious questions along their offensive line. I think this team has to come away with a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft at some point.
23. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
No one is taking the Las Vegas Raiders seriously. They’re a flawed football team with an interim head coach and a rookie QB taking the snaps. Having an interim HC and a rookie QB at the same time means something went seriously wrong.
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be the most uninteresting team in the NFL. Sure, they are still hanging around in the NFC South race, but the team has a middling QB in Baker Mayfield and no real long-term structure in place. They also just barely escaped the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.
21. Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)
Is it possible to have a horrible win? Well, the Los Angeles Chargers won 6-0 in Week 13 against the New England Patriots. The Chargers have a fine quarterback, but a pretty bad everything else. Them being 5-7 with Justin Herbert is pretty inexcusable.