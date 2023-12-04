Latest NFL Power Rankings see 49ers rise, Eagles fall big time
The latest week of NFL Power Rankings is here!
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)
This is not a good football team. They stink. The QB is bad. The defense gives up a ton of yards, and everything is just meh. I don’t know how this Steelers team is 7-5, but they took a pretty awful loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13.
19. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)
The Cincinnati Bengals play on Monday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars and are probably going to lose. The defense is also pretty bad, but the secondary does feature a ton of young talent, for what it’s worth. Joe Burrow returning to the lineup in 2024 and reinforcements along the offensive line and defense should make this team elite again.
18. Seattle Seahawks (6-6)
The Seattle Seahawks have lost three games in a row and look like they have absolutely no identity on offense. Well, they don’t. Geno Smith has regressed from last year and the team doesn’t feel like a Wild Card one. Where does this franchise go in 2024?
17. Green Bay Pakcers (5-6)
The Green Bay Packers probably begin Monday at a 5-7 record. I don’t think they beat the Kansas City Chiefs, but I could definitely see them pulling off the upset and extending their win steak to three games.