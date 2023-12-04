Latest NFL Power Rankings see 49ers rise, Eagles fall big time
The latest week of NFL Power Rankings is here!
8. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)
The Jaguars get to face off against the Joe Burrow-less Bengals on Monday Night Football. I’d be shocked if they didn’t win. Jacksonville still has the Houston Texans breathing down their necks in the AFC South race, so they haven’t shut the door on that. Trevor Lawrence also hasn’t been quite as efficient through the air this year as he was last year.
7. Detroit Lions (9-3)
The Detroit Lions defense is going to end up ruining things for this team that has all but wrapped up the NFC North trophy in 2023. This is still a great team, but man I do have questions about the defense. Luckily, QB Jared Goff has been in this spot before and has played in a Super Bowl, so that definitely helps.
6. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)
I don’t think the Eagles are nearly as good as their record indicates. This feels more like a seven or eight win team. The defense is pretty iffy and the offense seems to be missing that element from last year, whatever that element may be. They just don’t feel like the 2022 Eagles that dominated opponents.
5. Kansas City Chiefs (8-3)
I think the Chiefs wake up on Monday at 9-3. They are currently battling the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football and should come out of this game with a W. If not, they fall behind the Dolphins and Ravens and could even fall behind the Jaguars if they win in Week 13.