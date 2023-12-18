Latest NFL Power Rankings see Bills rise big, Patriots bottom out
Lots of movement in our latest NFL Power Rankings!
The latest NFL Power Rankings are here, and boy do we have a ton of movement! The playoff picture in both conferences are beginning to take shape as we approach the final few games of the season. We also have a new #32 ranked team this week. The New England Patriots look totally lost, while the Buffalo Bills continue to rise up the boards.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have hit their low point of the season and are also probably out of the AFC playoff race. We also saw the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans become officially eliminated from playoff contention. There's a ton to get to, so let's get into it!
Latest NFL Power Rankings see a ton of movement
32. New England Patriots (3-11)
It’s going to keep getting worse in New England until Bill Belichick is gone. What a disaster of a franchise.
31. Arizona Cardinals (3-11)
The Cardinals were’t going to be a competitive team anyway in 2023, so them being 3-11 should not come as a surprise to any. I am interested to see how GM Monti Ossenfort rebuilds this roster, though.
30. Carolina Panthers (2-12)
Something about a blind squirrel finding a nut every now and again.
29. Washington Commanders (4-10)
Ron Rivera, lol.