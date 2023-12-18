Latest NFL Power Rankings see Bills rise big, Patriots bottom out
Lots of movement in our latest NFL Power Rankings!
3 of 8
24. New York Giants (5-9)
I think I am required by law to say something about Tommy DeVito here. Tommy DeVito.
23. Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
The Atlanta Falcons are a pathetically awful team with a pathetically awful quarterback. The rest of the roster is pretty solid, though, for what that is worth.
22. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7)
The Pittsburgh Steelers are a pathetically awful team with a pathetically awful quarterback. The rest of the roster is pretty solid, though, for what that is worth.
21. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)
I think interim HC Antonio Pierce actually has a shot to retain the full-time job in Las Vegas, but the roster needs some work, and it should start with trading Davante Adams and trying to get the QB situation solved.