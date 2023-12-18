NFL Spin Zone
Latest NFL Power Rankings see Bills rise big, Patriots bottom out

Lots of movement in our latest NFL Power Rankings!

By Lou Scataglia

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals / Christian Petersen/GettyImages
24. New York Giants (5-9)

I think I am required by law to say something about Tommy DeVito here.  Tommy DeVito.

23. Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

The Atlanta Falcons are a pathetically awful team with a pathetically awful quarterback.  The rest of the roster is pretty solid, though, for what that is worth.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a pathetically awful team with a pathetically awful quarterback.  The rest of the roster is pretty solid, though, for what that is worth.

21. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)

I think interim HC Antonio Pierce actually has a shot to retain the full-time job in Las Vegas, but the roster needs some work, and it should start with trading Davante Adams and trying to get the QB situation solved.

