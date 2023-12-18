Latest NFL Power Rankings see Bills rise big, Patriots bottom out
Lots of movement in our latest NFL Power Rankings!
12. Indianapolis Colts (8-6)
QB Gardner Minshew is better than people give him credit for, and Colts’ HC Shane Steichen should be firmly in the mix for Coach of the Year. He has done a fabulous job with this roster and a low-end starter. The Colts are 8-6 and right in the mix for the AFC South division title.
11. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)
As I type these words, the Jaguars trail the Ravens on Sunday Night Football, and if the Jags can’t win this game, you are looking at a three-way tie in the AFC South in terms of record. The Jags, Colts, and Texans would all be 8-6.
10. Houston Texans (8-6)
No CJ Stroud? No problem. Well-traveled veteran Case Keenum got it done in Tennessee, and a walk-off field goal in overtime sealed the deal for the feisty Texans, who are deserving of a playoff spot in 2023.
9. Cleveland Browns (9-5)
Joe Flacco is still playing meaningful football in the AFC North in 2023. What a freaking time we live in! Flacco tossed three interceptions in Week 15, but his calm demeanor helped the Browns take down the Bears.