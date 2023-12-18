NFL Spin Zone
Latest NFL Power Rankings see Bills rise big, Patriots bottom out

Lots of movement in our latest NFL Power Rankings!

By Lou Scataglia

12. Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

QB Gardner Minshew is better than people give him credit for, and Colts’ HC Shane Steichen should be firmly in the mix for Coach of the Year.  He has done a fabulous job with this roster and a low-end starter.  The Colts are 8-6 and right in the mix for the AFC South division title.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)

As I type these words, the Jaguars trail the Ravens on Sunday Night Football, and if the Jags can’t win this game, you are looking at a three-way tie in the AFC South in terms of record.  The Jags, Colts, and Texans would all be 8-6.

10. Houston Texans (8-6)

No CJ Stroud?  No problem.  Well-traveled veteran Case Keenum got it done in Tennessee, and a walk-off field goal in overtime sealed the deal for the feisty Texans, who are deserving of a playoff spot in 2023.   

9. Cleveland Browns (9-5)

Joe Flacco is still playing meaningful football in the AFC North in 2023.  What a freaking time we live in!  Flacco tossed three interceptions in Week 15, but his calm demeanor helped the Browns take down the Bears.

