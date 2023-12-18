Latest NFL Power Rankings see Bills rise big, Patriots bottom out
Lots of movement in our latest NFL Power Rankings!
4. Detroit Lions (10-4)
The Detroit Lions seem to bounce back nicely from losses and are keeping pace in the NFC. The defense needs to step up more towards the end of the season, but overall, this is a very good team. I don’t think they’re great yet.
3. Miami Dolphins (10-3)
Any talks of the New York Jets somehow beating the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 were quickly erased. The Dolphins were missing about half of their starters due to injury and still shut out the lowly Jets.
2. Baltimore Ravens (10-3)
I think the Ravens get to 11-3 after Week 15. I anticipate them beating the Jaguars and continuing to stay atop the AFC as the #1 seed. QB Lamar Jackson is having a very strong season.
1. San Francisco 49ers (11-3)
The unquestioned best team in the NFL is the San Francisco 49ers. They are just excellent on both sides of the ball and should be seen as the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl. And oh yeah, Brock Purdy is deserving of the MVP award.