Latest NFL Power Rankings see Chiefs, Jaguars fall big time
-Defending Super Bowl Champions falling big-time
-Panthers still proving to be awful
-Broncos Country is riding!
The Arizona Cardinals are a scrappy team and might also have their franchise quarterback in the building with Kyler Murray. I do think they should hold onto Murray and build around him. Murray is one of the few legitimate dual-threat passers in the NFL.
28. Tennessee Titans (4-8)
The Tennessee Titans are likely going to get their rear ends handed to them on Monday Night Football. They have a rookie QB in Will Levis taking the snaps and a mix of young players and veterans on both sides of the ball. The Titans are in a really weird spot roster-wise.
27. New York Giants (4-8)
The New York Giants are 4-8 and are on a two-game winning streak. Even with Tommy DeVito being the latest revelation in the NFL, the Giants still have a bad roster and have also been seriously bitten by the injury bug this year, so I think this club has already turned their focus to the offseason.
26. Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)
Perhaps the most unserious team in the NFL is the Los Angeles Chargers, who are currently enduring the tenure of one of the worst head coaches in the NFL in Brandon Staley. This team is just dreadfully bad and I’d even be willing to say the quarterback is not nearly as good as people think.
25. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
Wow, the Antonio Pierce hype wore off pretty quickly. Let’s face it, this team is in need of a lot. The QB under center is no the answer. The defense needs some help beyond Maxx Crosby, and overall, the roster is just missing a ton of talent, in my opinion. The Raiders are again approaching a rebuilding type of offseason.