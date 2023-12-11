Latest NFL Power Rankings see Chiefs, Jaguars fall big time
-Defending Super Bowl Champions falling big-time
-Panthers still proving to be awful
-Broncos Country is riding!
20. New Orleans Saints (6-7)
Man, I just don’t know what the New Orleans Saints are. Nothing really works for them, but they did have the pleasure of facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, which is essentially a guaranteed win. Even if the Saints squeeze into the playoffs, they should blow up the roster, gain some cap relief, and start fresh.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
The NFC South is really bad, folks. I’m not even sure how you could make a clear distinction between the Saints, Buccaneers, and the Atlanta Falcons. They’re all equally bad and are not deserving of hosting a playoff game.
18. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
Just a different version of the Saints and Buccaneers. Meh.
17. Los Angeles Rams (6-7)
Fun, frisky team with a battle-tested quarterback and a bunch of young kids around him. The Rams could be a team to look out for if they made the playoffs, but it’s clear that they are not yet a true contender, just two years after winning the Super Bowl.