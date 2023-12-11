Latest NFL Power Rankings see Chiefs, Jaguars fall big time
-Defending Super Bowl Champions falling big-time
-Panthers still proving to be awful
-Broncos Country is riding!
16. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
I think the Colts being 7-6 this late in the season with a backup QB is a testament to the coaching job that Shane Steichen has done. The Colts don’t feel like a playoff team, and let’s be honest here, would anyone really want to see this team in the playoffs?
15. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)
I know people might disagree with the Cincinnati Bengals being this low, but in my opinion, they’ve beated two overrated teams in back to back weeks. They sit at 7-6 and are right in the mix in the AFC playoff picture, and I’m not sure if it’s even medically possible for Joe Burrow to return this year, but you have to think that scenario has been thought of if the Bengals keep winning.
14. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost two games in a row and just don’t look like much of a threat to do much in the playoffs, even if they win the AFC South. Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions in Week 14 and has regressed as a passer this year.
13. Green Bay Packers (6-6)
The Green Bay Packers have won three games in a row, and QB Jordan Love certainly looks like a franchise passer. With an easy remaining schedule, the Packers finishing with a winning record and making the playoffs doesn’t sound too crazy.