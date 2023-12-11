Latest NFL Power Rankings see Chiefs, Jaguars fall big time
-Defending Super Bowl Champions falling big-time
-Panthers still proving to be awful
-Broncos Country is riding!
12. Minnesota Vikings (7-6)
The Minnesota Vikings are still right in the thick of things with Joshua Dobbs taking the snaps. They’re 7-6 and won… 3-0 against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. Justin Jefferson left the game with a chest injury, too.
11. Buffalo Bills (7-6)
The Buffalo Bills get back on the right track with a nice win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills are 7-6 and might be the most dangerous 7-6 team in the AFC. Their chance at a division title is likely over, but they can still make some noise in the postseason.
10. Denver Broncos (7-6)
The Denver Broncos dropped a pretty poor game to the Houston Texans in Week 13 but did get a commanding win versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. The Broncos have gone 6-1 since beginning the year 1-5, which continues to be an insane turnaround.
9. Houston Texans (7-6)
The New York Jets did a huge favor to the rest of the AFC Wild Card contenders by taking down the Houston Texans in Week 14. The Texans looked awful and got totally brutalized by Zach Wilson. Them being 7-6 is a great story and DeMeco Ryans should certainly be in the conversation for Coach of the Year.