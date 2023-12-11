NFL Spin Zone
Latest NFL Power Rankings see Chiefs, Jaguars fall big time

-Defending Super Bowl Champions falling big-time

-Panthers still proving to be awful

-Broncos Country is riding!

By Lou Scataglia

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs / David Eulitt/GettyImages
8. Detroit Lions (9-4)

The Detroit Lions are 9-4 but don’t feel like a 9-4 team.  Does that make sense?  I’m starting to not trust this team.  When the Lions look bad, they look bad, and it doesn’t feel like they can dig themselves out of a hole once they’ve dug it.  They’re still going to host a home playoff game.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)

This Kansas City Chiefs team feels like the worst in the Patrick Mahoms era and not at all a Super Bowl team.  Their wide receiving unit is perhaps the worst in the NFL and it’s certainly becoming a unit that is actively holding this team back from greatness.

6. Cleveland Browns (8-5)

The Cleveland Browns are in the driver’s set to clinch a Wild Card spot in the AFC in 2023 and their starting quarterback is… Joe Flacco????

Man, the NFL is awesome.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

The Philadelphia Eagles are probably going to lose to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.  I don’t think this team is nearly as good as their record indicates and as of now, they trail by 10 points to the Cowboys.

