Latest NFL Power Rankings see Chiefs, Jaguars fall big time
-Defending Super Bowl Champions falling big-time
-Panthers still proving to be awful
-Broncos Country is riding!
4. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
I think the Dallas Cowboys are going to win in Week 14 versus the Philadelphia Eagles and will make the race in the NFC much more interesting. Dak Prescott should probably win the MVP award if they season were to end today.
3. Miami Dolphins (9-3)
The Miami Dolphins are likely headed to 10-3 after taking care of business on Monday Night Football this week. The Tennessee Titans should pose no threat to them, and right now, the battle for the #1 seed in the AFC is between them and the next team on this list.
2. Baltimore Ravens (10-3)
The Baltimore Ravens are 10-3 and are enjoying much better injury luck this year than they’ve had in prior seasons. The Ravens feel like the most balanced team in the AFC, and I think they are definitely the team to beat in their conference.
1. San Francisco 49ers (10-3)
Is there any other argument here? I don’t think it’s close. The San Francisco 49ers are easily the best team in the NFL and should at least be representing the NFC in the Super Bowl this year. Another win has them on their second five-game winning streak in 2023, and Brock Purdy is an MVP candidate this year.