Latest NFL Power Rankings see Ravens rise to the top, Bears make a late push
-Who rises and falls in our latest NFL Power Rankings?
As we approach Week 18 of the 2023 NFL Season, the push for the playoffs is getting more and more intense. Teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens clinched the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences, while the Denver Broncos officially got eliminated from playoff contention.
We only have one more week of the 2023 regular season left until Wild Card weekend begins. In the latest edition of NFL Power Rankings, there might be a new No. 1 team present!
Latest NFL Power Rankings see Ravens rise to the top, Bears make a late push
32. Carolina Panthers (2-14)
The Carolina Panthers losing in Week 17 was not nearly as bad as cameras capturing their owner, David Tepper, purposely throwing a drink at a Jaguars’ fan. Simply inexcusable.
31. Washington Commanders (4-12)
Ron Rivera should have never been hired in the first place and the Commanders wasted years of their franchise employing him as their head coach. Sam Howell also is not the answer, either.
30. New England Patriots (4-12)
Eh, we’re on to 2024. The Patriots need to come out of the 2024 NFL Draft with a franchise QB. Neither Mac Jones nor Bailey Zappe are the long-term answers. I do think the Patriots have played their opponents pretty close in recent weeks, which isn’t nothing.
29. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
The Chargers need to get rid of some of their bloated contracts and need to build around QB Justin Herbert and get their next head coach right. If they can do that, this team can be dangerous in 2024 and beyond. However, do we really trust the Chargers?