Latest NFL Power Rankings see Ravens rise to the top, Bears make a late push
-Who rises and falls in our latest NFL Power Rankings?
28. Tennessee Titans (5-11)
I think the Tennessee Titans might be the most irrelevant team in the NFL. What do they have going for them? Even some of the worst teams in the NFL have something going for them.
27. New York Giants (5-11)
The New York Giants need to get a long-term QB in the building in 2024. Daniel Jones tore his ACL earlier this year and was never going to be the guy. The Giants have a ton of work to do this coming offseason. A notable move they could start with is letting Saquon Barkley leave in free agency.
26. New York Jets (6-10)
The New York Jets got their butts handed to them in Week 17 versus the Cleveland Browns and have put all their eggs in the Aaron Rodgers’ basket, so they better make it work with him in 2024, and in 2025 if he’d return for a third year in New York.
25. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)
The Arizona Cardinals are going to be much better in win column in 2024. They beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, and I’m not sure it was an upset. The Cards would be wise to stick with Kyler Murray as their QB.