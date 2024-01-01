Latest NFL Power Rankings see Ravens rise to the top, Bears make a late push
-Who rises and falls in our latest NFL Power Rankings?
24. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
Someone please get the Atlanta Falcons a viable quarterback.
23. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)
Antonio Pierce has done a nice job as the team’s interim HC, and I do think he’s got a chance to keep the job in 2024. The huge issue with the Raiders is getting the QB situation figured out.
22. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
One of the 582 other teams in the NFL to start backup QBs this year, the Vikings also hung around until the end but did not get enough from their QB in the end. We’ll see if Kirk Cousins re-signs with the team in 2024.
21. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)
The Bengals needed to win to keep their season alive and could not do it. They weren’t going to make any noise with QB Jake Browning, but they did hang around until the second to last week of the season, which is a testament to the coaching job that Zac Taylor did.