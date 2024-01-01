Latest NFL Power Rankings see Ravens rise to the top, Bears make a late push
-Who rises and falls in our latest NFL Power Rankings?
20. New Orleans Saints (8-8)
The Saints got a nice win in Week 17, but I don’t think this is a playoff team. The Saints are going to yet again be in a huge cap crunch this offseason and I think the best thing for them is to blow it up.
19. Chicago Bears (7-9)
The Chicago Bears are a legitimate football team and have really had a nice late-season turnaround, which was sparked by the Montez Sweat trade. I don’t think the team should hold onto Justin Fields, but Fields is certainly making the decision tough.
18. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)
Can we stop with the Geno Smith nonsense, please? The Seahawks have not at all progressed at all from 2022 and feel like the same exact team, and Smith hasn’t exactly been all that great this year.
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)
The magical turnaround by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was stifled a bit in Week 17. However, the Bucs are still in the lead in the NFC South and have the best QB in the division in Baker Mayfield.