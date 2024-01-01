Latest NFL Power Rankings see Ravens rise to the top, Bears make a late push
12. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7)
The Jaguars have to be careful, as they don’t have much of a lead in the AFC South. We’ll see which team comes out victorious. The Jags did not have Trevor Lawrence for their Week 17 contest.
11. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
The Indianapolis Colts are still… good? Gardner Minshew and Shane Steichen might end up with 10 wins in 2023. I think this is one team we do not talk about enough.
10. Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)
The Kansas City Chiefs won in Week 17, but it did not look pretty. This team had to get by with six field goals by Harrison Butker, so it’s not like they scored many touchdowns. I don’t think this year is going to amount to anything for the Chiefs when the postseason rolls around.
9. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)
Yeah, I think you could rank the Eagles even lower. This team isn’t that good, at all. I mean, losing to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17? C’mon, man.