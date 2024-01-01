Latest NFL Power Rankings see Ravens rise to the top, Bears make a late push
-Who rises and falls in our latest NFL Power Rankings?
8. Miami Dolphins (11-5)
The Miami Dolphins appeared to have lost Bradley Chubb for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. This is a back-breaking injury that might just put the finishing touches on an early playoff exit for the Fins.
7. Los Angeles Rams (9-7)
How about the Los Angeles Rams? They have clinched a playoff spot and could make some noise when the postseason begins. Remember, this team won a Super Bowl two years ago, so they can make some serious noise.
6. Detroit Lions (11-5)
One of the best teams in the NFL, the Detroit Lions have already clinched the NFC North title, so they will host a playoff game, but I think they are still a year away from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
5. Buffalo Bills (10-6)
Winners of four games in a row, the Buffalo Bills are now all of a sudden in a good spot to win the AFC East this year. The Miami Dolphins are just falling apart before our eyes.