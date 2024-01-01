NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Latest NFL Power Rankings see Ravens rise to the top, Bears make a late push

-Who rises and falls in our latest NFL Power Rankings?

By Lou Scataglia

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys
Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
7 of 8
Next

8. Miami Dolphins (11-5)

The Miami Dolphins appeared to have lost Bradley Chubb for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.  This is a back-breaking injury that might just put the finishing touches on an early playoff exit for the Fins.

7. Los Angeles Rams (9-7)

How about the Los Angeles Rams?  They have clinched a playoff spot and could make some noise when the postseason begins.  Remember, this team won a Super Bowl two years ago, so they can make some serious noise.

6. Detroit Lions (11-5)

One of the best teams in the NFL, the Detroit Lions have already clinched the NFC North title, so they will host a playoff game, but I think they are still a year away from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

5. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

Winners of four games in a row, the Buffalo Bills are now all of a sudden in a good spot to win the AFC East this year.  The Miami Dolphins are just falling apart before our eyes.

Home/NFL Power Rankings