Listen to insane Chiefs radio call of Mecole Hardman walk-off TD in Super Bowl 58
"The Chiefs Kingdom has started its own history class!"
Like it or not, the Kansas City Chiefs are back on the top of the NFL mountain, winning their third Super Bowl title in five years and second straight. This win was the most intense, as it took an extra quarter to decide the game and the Chiefs walked the game off with a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman.
The Chiefs offense struggled mightily in the first half, scoring just a field goal before the halftime festivities began. When the second half kicked off, KC ended up scoring 16 points and forcing overtime where they got the ball second and knew what they needed to win the game.
What did the game-winning touchdown from Mahomes to Hardman sound like on the radio? Let's check out Mitch Holthus' sensational call, courtesy of 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City.
"For the first time in 6,944 days, there is a back-to-back Super Bowl champion and it is the Kansas City Chiefs!"
The Chiefs cemented themselves as a dynasty with this win while also being the first team since the 2003-2004 Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. They nearly accomplished this feat in 2019/2020 but were blown out in Super Bowl LV by the Buccaneers. They also now have the most Super Bowl championships in the AFC West with four, passing the Broncos and Raiders, who each have three.
Mitch wasn't the only one who had a great call in the Super Bowl. Kevin Harlan of Westwood One also gave us goosebumps with his call of the game-winning score.
"The Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions! It is a DYNASTY." For Chiefs fans, that last sentence will give you goosebumps.
Lastly, we can't forget this legendary call from Korea.
No explanation needed for why that call is great. How can you not be fired up listening to any of these great calls?