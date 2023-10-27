Looks like Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill is a go on Sunday vs. Patriots
The seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro did not practice with Mike McDaniel’s team on Wednesday. On Thursday, it was reported that the talented wideout returned to practice but was limited (via NFL.com’s Eric Edholm). The Miami Dolphins rematch with the New England Patriots is two days away. So, will explosive Tyreek Hill be ready for this AFC East clash?
“Yeah, baby. I'm good, baby.”
That’s certainly good news for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Mike McDaniel and a team that is coming off its worst offensive performance of the season. The Dolphins were limited to just 17 points, 244 total yards and one offensive touchdown. All were season lows.
Hill was one bright spot in Sunday night’s 31-17 loss at Philadelphia. For the second time this season, he caught 11 passes. This time it was for 88 yards (his third-lowest total of 2023), but he came up with Miami’s only offensive touchdowns.
The Dolphins and Hill have played in only seven games this season, and the latter’s numbers are off the charts. To be more accurate, some of those numbers are at the top of the chart. Hill is actually third in the league with 53 catches. However, he leads the NFL in both receiving yards (902) and touchdown grabs (7).
The eight-year pro has also amassed a league-high 916 total yards from scrimmage, 90 more yards than San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey (826).
Those aforementioned seven touchdown receptions equal Hill’s total from all of last season. He has reached the end zone in all but one game this year and that was the blowout loss at Buffalo in Week 4. Tagovailoa has thrown 15 TD passes this season and nearly half of those were pulled down by the prolific wide receiver.
Hill insists he’s playing and there is no reason to doubt that, however that hip injury is worth keeping an eye on. If he’s a go, the eight-year star always bears watching.