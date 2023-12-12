Chargers Rumors: 4 sneaky candidates to replace Brandon Staley
The inevitable could lead to a sneaky hire by the Chargers
By Ryan Heckman
The writing is on the wall. Listen to any NFL podcast this week. Watch any NFL talkshow. The Los Angeles Chargers will be firing head coach Brandon Staley sooner rather than later.
The question becomes, who replaces Staley, and can they help right the ship along with Justin Herbert?
There are a ton of qualified names around the league, but maybe the Chargers go a sneaky route. Maybe, just maybe, one of these dark horse candidates winds up in L.A.
1. Brian Schottenheimer, Offensive Coordinator, Dallas Cowboys
A longtime offensive coordinator, among other things, Brian Schottenheimer hasn't been brought up too often when it comes to head coaching gigs. But, what he's done this year in Dallas, aided by NFL MVP candidate Dak Prescott, is certainly eye-raising.
The Cowboys are currently the hottest offense in the league, and Prescott is playing better football than any other quarterback right now. If you look at the offenses, the Cowboys and Chargers are eerily similar in terms of personnel. The problem is, Los Angeles could look a whole lot different next year; i.e. no Austin Ekeler and potentially no Mike Williams.
Injuries have simply plagued Los Angeles, once again, and the Chargers could totally reset next offseason.
Dallas holds the league's second-ranked passing attack and are first in scoring, though, and Herbert has the talent to lead that type of offense. Schottenheimer might not be your first thought, but he's worth a look.