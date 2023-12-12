Chargers Rumors: 4 sneaky candidates to replace Brandon Staley
The inevitable could lead to a sneaky hire by the Chargers
By Ryan Heckman
4. Mike LaFleur, Offensive Coordinator, Los Angeles Rams
Speaking of the Shanahan coaching tree, let's talk a little bit about Mike LaFleur. Before his time under Sean McVay in Los Angeles, LaFleur was the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets in 2021 and 2022.
Based on how those Jets offenses performed, led mostly by Zach Wilson, it is tough to truly evaluate LaFleur as a head coaching candidate. Prior to New York, though, LaFleur was working under Kyle Shanahan as the passing game coordinator in San Francisco.
Now spending some time with another one of the league's brightest minds in McVay, LaFleur very well could have what he needs to put it all together. Bringing a little bit from both coach's systems could be highly beneficial for Justin Herbert. This year, the Rams have remained in the thick of the playoff hunt and Matthew Stafford is coming off a big game that saw him throw for 294 yards and three touchdowns.
LaFleur wouldn't have to travel far for this gig, and I'm sure he'd love getting his hands on a quarterback like Herbert who still has plenty of time left in this league.
The question for any of these coaches, really, is what they end up doing with their personnel on offense. Do they retain Mike Williams, or trade him? Is there any chance Austin Ekeler returns? Chances are, this offense will look a whole lot different and Staley's replacement will get the opportunity to head a brand-new ship in 2024.