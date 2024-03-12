Manic Monday in Miami as Dolphins lose four starters to huge contracts
Dolphins also get salary cap in order for 2024 ahead of Wednesday deadline by restructuring five contracts; sign new center and two inside linebackers
Dolphins agree to terms with three new players, contracts cannot be signed until Wednesday.
Miami did agree to terms with two inside linebackers in Cleveland's Anthony Walker, Jr. and Seattle's Jordyn Brooks. Brooks will likely take over Baker's starting role in the middle and start next to David Long, Jr. Brooks, 26, was a first-round selection by Seattle in the 2020 draft and had a career high 4.5 sacks in 2023 for the Seahawks.
The Dolphins also apparently are not going to pursue resigning center Connor Williams as they agreed to terms with Aaron Brewer, formerly of the Tennessee Titans on a three-year contract that can be worth up to $21 million. Brewer can play guard or center and played primarily as a guard, either left or right, in 2021 and 2022. He was a full-time center in 2023 as he played all 1049 snaps at the position.
Restructured contracts help Dolphins get under the cap early, facing a Wednesday 4 pm deadline. Started the day $25 million over the cap and finished the day approximately $9 million under the number.
Miami started the restructuring of player contracts by getting Jalen Ramsey's swollen cap number down from $28.78 million to $8.7 million. The new deal freed up $19.2 million, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, General Manager Chris Grier also restructured the contracts of tight end Durham Smythe, fullback Alec Ingold and defensive tackle Zach Sieler. Those three contracts gave the Dolphins an additional $9.6 million in cap space. The Dolphins converted base salary and turned the figures into bonuses which were then prorated over the life of the contract.
Terron Armstead also restructured his contract after announcing Sunday night that he was returning and would work with the club on a new deal. However, the numbers will not be official until the morning. It is widely speculated that the Dolphins will convert a majority of his 2024 salary to a signing bonus and spread it out during the time that the contract is in place.
Miami will still try to restructure Tyreek Hill's contract and several others so that they can get more aggressive in free agency and also sign quarterback Tua Tagavailoa to a new deal.