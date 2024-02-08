Did Marquez Valdes-Scantling accidentally take a shot at Aaron Rodgers?
"Aaron [Rodgers] was very particular with where he wants guys and how he wants things done."
Marquez Valdes-Scantling is appearing in his second Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs and hoping to win back-to-back rings. Valdes-Scantling, of course, spent the first four years of his career with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Valdes-Scantling had a career-year with Rodgers in Green Bay during the 2020 season, hauling in 33 receptions for 690 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 20.9 yards per catch. When he joined the Chiefs in the 2022 season, Chiefs fans hoped MVS could be that same type of threat in Kansas City.
MVS has mostly become known for being underwhelming in the regular season due to drop issues but then turning it on in the playoffs when it matters most.
With that being said, during his six-year NFL career, MVS has played with two of the best quarterbacks in the league during that span. He gave Patrick Mahomes a ton of credit but his comments toward Rodgers could potentially be taken in a negative light.
MVS says that Patrick Mahomes is more of a free spirit compared to Aaron Rodgers.
Truthfully, I don't see how this could be taken as a dunk on Rodgers. MVS said the other day that he's played with the two best quarterbacks ever. He's also put together two of his best seasons with both guys (Rodgers in 2020 and Mahomes in 2022).
Nobody would be shocked to hear that Rodgers and Mahomes are different quarterbacks and have a different style of operating. That appears to be what Marquez Valdes-Scantling is saying here.