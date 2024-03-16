Miami locks down their kickoff and punt returner as Braxton Berrios agrees to terms
Local University of Miami grad to return under a new one-year deal worth up to $3 million
When the season ended after a playoff loss in Kansas City, Berrios took to Instagram and posted what appeared to be his hail and farewell to the Miami fan base. It did not appear as though he was going to be brought back.
Lo and behold, Saturday afternoon Berrios posted on Instagram one more time and said that this was the "Unfinished Business Tour" as he agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year pact that is worth up to $3 million with incentives. This has been confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. The story was originally broken by Adam Schefter of ESPN and confirmed by Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald and David Furones of the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel.
In Berrios, Miami secures the slot receiver position and also ensures that Miami will have their return man back, for both punts and kickoffs.
Berrios was targeted 33 times last season and converted 27 of them for positive yardage. He had 238 yards and scored one touchdown. He played in 44% of Miami's offensive plays from scrimmage. He was averaging four targets a game for the first four weeks, but could only get his number called 17 times over the next 13 games.
Berrios is an electric return man as he averaged 24.5 yards per return on kickoffs and 10.2 yards per return on punts. Last season was his first in Miami after playing four years for the New York Jets.
The six-year veteran will be the slot receiver and line up with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and 2022 fourth-round selection Erik Ezukanma, who will man the boundaries. They are the only four receivers under contract after the Dolphins terminated the contract of Cedrick Wilson, Jr., who agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints last night.
It comes to no surprise that Miami needs to add depth to the position and could go there with their first round selection as Brian Thomas , Jr. from LSU would fit the Miami mold and could be around when the Dolphins draft in the first round. Miami only has six draft picks, so it will be interesting to see if they go for a speedy receiver at pick 21 when they have needs in the trenches.
Bringing Berrios back solves their WR4 position, but they still require a WR3 with speed and soft hands. The Dolphins are looking at Ezukanma to fill that need, but he lacks experience and has been dealing with injuries last season.
There is speculation that Hill is trying to entice the Dolphins staff to bring in wide receiver Michael Thomas, the former Saint who has had a spectacular career.
Miami also met with Robbie Chosen on Friday at the team's training camp, but no decision has been made on whether or not they are going to offer him a contract for 2024.
Miami General Manager is bringing most of Miami's non-All Pro players back on cheap one-year deals. He is like a magician the way he is maneuvering the salary cap and getting players to come in on cheaper deals and let them prove themselves for a better contract in the next offseason.