Minnesota's path to a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Vikings have some work to do to get a top quarterback in this year's NFL Draft
Who will be the new man on the Minnesota Vikings? With Kirk Cousins now in Atlanta, the Vikings need their next franchise quarterback. Considering that Cousins was this year's best quarterback on the free agent market, it's most likely that the Vikings will turn to next month's draft to find their man. But, there is a major hurdle in their way. Draft position.
Currently, the Vikings hold the 11th and 23rd overall picks in the NFL Draft. Yes, two first-round picks after trading a series of picks including their second-round pick this year and next year to the Houston Texans. But there is still work to be done if the Vikings want to land one of the top rookie quarterbacks in this year's draft. However, they can always do what they already did once and trade away one of those picks. But the question is to whom and what will the overall cost be?
Trade with Arizona Cardinals
Minnesota could jump to the fourth overall selection with a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona has made it known that Kyler Murray is their guy for years to come. Most likely, the Cardinals are targeting a wide receiver. Considering this draft class is deep with receivers that are worthy of being selected in the first round the Vikings would be foolish to not try and pull this off.
What would Minnesota have to trade to Arizona to pull this off? Most likely, the Vikings would have to send the 11th overall, maybe even the 23rd overall as well, or the 11th and a first-round pick next year and maybe a later-round pick this year. Regardless, a lot has to be given up for Minnesota to do this.
It'll be a gamble to trade with Arizona as well. Why? The New England Patriots. The Patriots yet again are having a questionable offseason where they aren't going after players that can help them in the long run. For years too, they have been known to trade away their first-round pick. But recently reports have come out saying this year it appears they won't be trading. Which then leaves Minnesota with having to wait and see if New England takes a quarterback or someone else. If anything, a trade with the Cardinals most likely lands either Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota to be the next franchise quarterback of the Vikings.
Gain more draft capital
As previously stated the Houston Texans now own the Vikings second-round pick. But, that doesn't mean a trade into the second round isn't possible. The Vikings could flip the 23rd overall pick into a second-round pick by having a team like Los Angeles Chargers trade back up into the first round in exchange for their second-round pick (37th overall).
With that pick, quarterbacks like Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix could still be available. Penix Jr. would fit perfectly in the Minnesota offense and would receive proper coaching as well. The same could be said for Nix as well.
Take a late-round gamble
In the later rounds, there are diamonds in the rough. Quarterbacks like Joe Milton from Tennessee, Michael Pratt from Tulane, and Jordan Travis from Florida State will all be waiting on day three of the NFL Draft. All three are projects, but their ceiling is high. Especially Travis who helped lead Florida State to an undefeated regular season before suffering a gruesome leg injury.
Milton with proper coaching has Michael Vick mobility and the arm strength of Josh Allen as he showed during the NFL combine. Throwing to Justin Jefferson wouldn't be a problem.
Lastly, with Pratt, it would be like Cousins never left. It would take Pratt some time to get acclimated to the NFL, but once he hits his stride he'll be an improved Kirk Cousins which would bode well as Minnesota has been just a better quarterback away from being a serious contender in the NFC.