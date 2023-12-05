4 changes Vikings must make before the season goes off the rails
Minnesota still has plenty of hope, but they have to get serious from here on out.
By Ryan Heckman
After a miraculous run of getting all the way back from starting 1-4 and working to a record of 6-4, the Minnesota Vikings have dropped two in a row.
But, they remain in contention for a playoff berth. There is still plenty of hope, however the Green Bay Packers are gaining on them and things could get real interesting down the stretch.
For the Vikings, help is on the way. Justin Jefferson has been activated and should make his return this week against the Raiders. That return comes at the right time, because Minnesota needs all the help it can get to turn the ship back around.
If Minnesota wants to get back on track and work toward a playoff berth, they have to make some changes, as well. There are a few in particular that should take place.
1. Get Brandon Powell the ball in space
Over the last few weeks, since the absence of Justin Jefferson, wide receiver Brandon Powell has looked real good when given opportunities. He might not be making game-breaking plays, but when he gets the ball in space, he's quick and works up field in a hurry. In his last two games, Powell has catches of 28 and 22 yards on just six total receptions.
The fact Jefferson is returning will alleviate any added attention on Powell, too, which is all the more reason why the Vikings need to get him the ball in space more often. There is going to be a ton of attention on Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. It wouldn't hurt to let Powell continue to get his opportunities.