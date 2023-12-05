4 changes Vikings must make before the season goes off the rails
Minnesota still has plenty of hope, but they have to get serious from here on out.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Bring Josh Metellus on blitzes more regularly
One of the unsung heroes of this Vikings defense under Brian Flores has been safety Josh Metellus. The 2020 sixth-round pick has blossomed into a stud, and a guy who can really do it all. He's been fairly productive in coverage this year, but where he's shined is when he gets closer to the line of scrimmage.
Metellus isn't afraid of contact and is a willing run defender. But, he's also phenomenal when brought on a blitz. On the season, Metellus has been in on 86 pass rush snaps and has gotten 20 total pressures. That's a rate of 25 percent from a defensive back -- pretty impressive. He's also tallied 2.0 sacks and 29 stops, proving that he is a force around the line of scrimmage.
Looking at the Vikings' upcoming schedule, they get to face two inexperienced quarterbacks in Aidan O'Connell and Jake Browning. O'Connell has been sacked six times in the last three games, while Browning has absorbed nine in the same time span.
With how aggressive Flores can be, it's time to unleash Metellus even more up front. Get that guy up at the line of scrimmage and send him on blitzes more frequently. He's a proven disruptor, and the Vikings need big defensive plays to accompany their inconsistent offense as of late.